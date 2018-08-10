Share:

MULTAN-Commissioner Multan Division Nadem Irshad Kiyani declared on Friday there would be a complete ban on sale of livestock in city areas and strict action would be taken against those violating this ban.

Chairing a meeting here, he directed the departments concerned to set up pickets at all entry and exit points of cattle markets in the division and fumigate all animals with Congo virus prevention medicine. He further directed the livestock officials to paste stickers on such sacrificial animals which have been sprayed. He issued order for providing Congo prevention kits to the citizens entering cattle markets.

The Commissioner directed the concerned officials to launch a campaign in the division to create awareness among masses on Congo virus. "Distribute pamphlet on Congo virus in cattle markets and make the traders and citizens aware of it," he added.

The commissioner took serious notice of poor sanitation condition in different union councils and issued order for launching of dengue spray drive. He directed health officials to continue dengue surveillance of sensitive union councils.

He instructed the district administration to take action for removing illegal banners and posters from flyovers and all other areas of city so that Independence Day related art work could be displayed at these spaces.

While briefing the Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner disclosed that all cattle markets in Multan would be made fully functional from August 16. He said that arrangements for parking, security and animal fodder were being made at the markets. He said that the animals brought to city area for sale would be taken into custody and strict action would be taken against the violators of the ban.

Earlier, the concerned officials briefed the commissioner on progress in Nishtar-11 project. VC Nishtar University Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha and other concerned officials were also present on this occasion.

Plantation

underscored to

offset warming

Vice Chancellor, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Prof Dr Tahir Ameen, has said that Pakistan is the worst hit country by global warming and all and sundry needs to plant trees and look after them to cope with the increasing heat.

He observed this after planting a sapling here at BZU on Friday. The VC said that the water reservoirs in Pakistan decreased serious while temperature registered continuous increase. He stressed that all members of the nation has to realise gravity of the situation and plant trees.

"It will not only control warming but also eradicate pollution," he underscored. He said that our religion gave clear instructions on plantation and being Muslims it was our responsibility to take care of trees, orchards and saplings.

Forest Officer Multan Rana Ishtiaq said on this occasion that planting trees was sadqa-e-jaria and his department would continue to support initiatives launched for this purpose. He declared that the forest department would supply saplings to the education and health departments for free. He urged upon the nation to fully participate in plantation drive as it would save the future of their children.