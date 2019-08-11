Share:

All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA) recently announced the nominations for 17 Customer Choice Awards for All Pakistan Restaurant Awards. Selected by the APRA jury through a selection process, the restaurants have been selected in 17 different categories and the voting can be done online through the website www.apraawards.com from 10th August to 10th September 2019 after which the winners will be awarded at a ceremony that will be held in Karachi in September. The awards ceremony will also be covered on national television.

On this occasion, Waqas Azeem, Chairman of APRA commented saying, “After receiving numerous applications for nominees, our experienced jury members had a thorough selection process in which five to seven restaurants for each award were carefully selected. Since we are a nation of food lovers, it is indeed the perfect time to bring in an all-inclusive body that supports and represents the many restaurants and caterers we have in Pakistan. The food industry is flourishing at an all-time high hence we believe this initiative will greatly encourage the restaurants, existing and new entrants to offer the best of the best food quality and service to their consumers.”

Other than the awards for food taste and quality, the All Pakistan Restaurant Awards aim to recognize and acknowledge special features of restaurants including food and service excellence, outstanding dining and delivery experiences.

APRA is the only representative body of restaurants and caterers in Pakistan. Licensed by Directorate General Trade Organization (DGTO), Ministry of Commerce and Government of Pakistan. All Pakistan Restaurant Awards have a total of 17 Customer Choice Awards with five to seven restaurants nominated in each – a complete list of all the awards is as follows:

CATEGORY (CUISINE)

Best Burger House of the Year

Big Thick Burgerz,Burger Lab,Burger O Clock,Moos N Cluck,Oh My Grill, OPTP,Sauce

Best Pakistani Restaurant of the Year

Afridi Inn,Hot n Spicy,Kebabjees,Khanji,Lal Qila,Nawab Dynasty,Tau’s

Best Pan Asian Restaurant of the Year

Bonsai,Chop Chop Wok,Cocochan,Miyako,Tao

Best Chinese Restaurant

Bam-bou,China Grill,China Town,ChopSoy,Ginsoy,Kowloon

Best Coffee Place of the Year

Bella Vita,Coffee Waghera,Chatterbox,Esquires,Gloria Jeans,Mocca,New York Coffee

Best Chai Place of the Year

Cafe Clifton ,Cafe Pyala ,Chai Master,Chai Shai,Chai Wala,Chit Chat Shai,Chotu Chaiwala

Best Pizza House Award

Broadway,California,Pizza One,New York Pizza,POMO,Pizza Max,Junaidi's

Best Biryani Restaurant Award

AA Food Centre,Biryani Square,Haji Akhter,Jans Food,Jeddah Biryani,Student Biryani,White Biryani

CATEGORY (SERVING)

Best Buffet Restaurant of the Year

Babujees by Port Grand,Chaupal,Lal Qila,Rajdhani

Best Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year

Bella Vita,ChatterBox Deli,Del Frio,Pomo,Sizzlerz,Sobremesa,Rosati

CATEGORY (Food Legend)

Food Legend Award

China TownGinsoy,Hanifia,Karachi Broast,Pompei,Student Biryani,Waheed

CATEGORY (SPECIAL)

Best Pocket Friendly Restaurant of the Year

Cool Inn ,Hot n Spicy ,Karachi Broast, Kaybees,Pizza 363 ,Red Apple ,Waheed

New Entrant of the Year

Daal Rice ,Fettucine ,Ginsoy Live ,Great Wall ,Sals ,Wall ,Yoshi’s

Best Innovation Dish Award

Cafe Praha ,Cloud Naan,Lush Crush ,Meat the Cheese ,Plan B ,Steak by CFU ,Thyme

Best Restaurant for Ambiance

Chatterbox Cafe ,Cocochan ,Esquires Coffee ,Koel, Rosati ,Sultan ,Thyme

Delivery On Time Award

Broadway,California Pizza ,Foods Inn ,KFC ,McDonalds ,Tooso ,White Biryani

Restaurant of the Year – Karachi

Bonsai, East End, Kebabjees,Koel,Meat the Cheese,McDonalds,SteakbyCFU

For more latest information regarding the awards, do follow the hashtag#APRAAwards and @apraawards