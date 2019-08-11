Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited families of Shaheed Lt-Col Raashid Kareem Baig Shaheed, Lt Col Waseem Hayat and Shaheed Sepoy Ghulam Raza at their homes. According to ISPR, the COAS said remembering heroes is a source of motivation both for forces and the nation. “Sacrificing life for the defence of motherland is highest sacrifice that one can make,” he said. “We can never thank enough families of our shuhada for their great sacrifice. It’s our duty to stay connected with them and we are lifetime responsible for their well-being,” he assured.