Share:

PESHAWAR - Maira Hussain clinched the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Aquapura Squash Championship trophy after defeating Sana Bahadur in Under-15 girls category final here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

Aquapura Drinking Water Purification Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Executive Haji Ghafoor graced the occasion as chief guest. KP Squash Association President Qamar Zaman, PAF Squash Academy Head Coach Atlas Khan, Blue Tone Squash Academy Head Coach Wazir Gul, PAF Academy Coaches Maqsood Hani, Gulab Sher, Nazir Khan, Riaz Khan, officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present on the occasion.

The final was started on fast tempo and both Maira and Sana played excellent game by giving each other a tough fight. Maira lost the first set to Sana 10-12. Both were tied at 6-6, 9-9, 10-10 before Sana getting the set at 10-12.

In the other age group categories of boys Under-11, Ibrahim Zeb recorded a thumping 3-0 victory against Saif Ullah. The score was 12-10, 12-10 and 11-5. In the Under-13 category, Saboor Khan shocked Sakhi Ullah in a thrilling five sets battle 3-2. The score was 7-11, 11-4, 11-9, 10-12 and 11-7.

In the end, chief guest Haji Ghafoor gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. Two special prizes were also given to Abdullah Zaman, grandson of Qamar Zaman, and special player Saifullah. More than 100 players, both boys and girls, took part in the championship organized in connection with the 72nd Independence Day celebration and a cake cutting ceremony was also held.