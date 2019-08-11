Share:

Muslims across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, and other gulf countries gathered together on Sunday to observe Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

Over a billion Muslims from around the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, which is also known as the “Festival of the Sacrifice’.

In Saudi Arabia, tens of thousands of Muslims have arrived at Masjid-e-Nabvi and the Grand Mosque in Makkah to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers.

The annual Islamic festival, this year has begun on August 11, which sees Muslims offer a sacrificial animal (typically a goat or a sheep) in gratitude for Allah’s blessings.

In the UAE, Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated as a four-day public holiday, from Saturday (August 10) to Tuesday (August 13).