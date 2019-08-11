Share:

Sargodha-Faisalabad Road is an important road connecting two important and major cities of Punjab, as the name implies. A portion of this road between Faisalabad and Chiniot is in poor condition. There are many potholes; besides the road surface is rough resulting in severe impediment in the smooth flow of traffic. Vehicle tires and undercarriage components, such as shock absorbers are damaged due to poor road condition. Since there is a toll tax on the road, therefore it is not understood why this road is not being maintained properly. If necessary the toll tax may be increased, however, the road must be properly maintained. The concerned road maintenance authorities in Faisalabad are requested to expedite repairs of the said road.

P S AHMED,

Islamabad.