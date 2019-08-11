Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former managing director (MD) of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Gujranwala, Khalid Bashir Butt, on corruption charges and for having been appointed illegally.

The arrest was made in Gujranwala.

It is said Butt was an employee of the Public Health Engineering Department, but through political support got the post of Wasa MD and worked in the same capacity for nine years. Butt was assigned this post illegally because, according to the law, an incumbent could remain the MD of Wasa at the most for three years, but Butt received illegal extensions during which he amassed assets through illegal means.

Several applications had been submitted to heads of various departments against alleged embezzlement by Butt. The case was assigned to the NAB, which found Butt guilty after initial investigation.