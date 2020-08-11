Share:

DADU - As many as 4,203 COVID-19 patients, out of total 4,540 in Hyderabad district, have recovered since the pandemic began on March 09 while 269 patients are still under treatment at isolation centers or are in isolation at their homes and 60 have succumbed to the viral infection so far.

According to official figures released on Monday, out of 269 active cases, 261 COVID-19 patients are isolated at their homes while eight patients are under treatment at different hospitals.

The ISRA hospital management has closed its isolation ward set up by the Sindh health department after noticing decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in the district.

The official figures inform that only eight active patients are admitted at LUMHS, CMH and the Sindh Government’s hospital Kohsar.