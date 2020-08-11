Share:

ISLAMABAD - Condemning the Chaman blast that killed at least five people and injured several others, political leadership of the country on Monday termed it an attempt to disrupt peace in Balochistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the explosion and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace, besides directing best medical care for the injured, PM’s office said.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the blast and said coward elements wanted to imposed their agenda by violence, according to a communique. Bilawal said that Pakistani nation was on the same page against terrorists and their facilitators.

He said PPP had a clear viewpoint on development of the region which was connected to the peace and mutual cooperation.

He also expressed grief over the loss of lives. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said enemy once again had attempted to disrupt law and order of Balochistan.

Qureshi said every effort would be made to eradicate militancy from the country.

The foreign minister prayed for departed souls to rest in peace, for solace of bereaved families and for the early recovery of injured.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives and damage to properties.

Expressing solidarity with the affected people, the chairman said that they would not be left alone in this hour of odd.

He stressed upon federal and provincial governments to take all out steps for mitigating problems of the affectees. He also asked for taking immediate steps for restoring communication and road networks in the affected areas.

The chairman also appealed to the people to cooperate with relevant authorities for expediting relief operation in the affected areas.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, in a tweet, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He said the evil elements were against development and stability of Balochistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of previous lives in the incident, prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.

He also sympathised with members of bereaved families.

The SAPM reiterated firm resolve of the government that miscreant elements would never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah said elements involved in such incidents were enemies of the country and deserved exemplary punishment.

The minister prayed for early recovery of the injured. He said terrorists would never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Governor Balochistsn Amanullah Khan Yasinzai condemned the incident and expressed his deep sorrow over death of security personnel.

Governor said sabotage activities and nefarious designs of terrorists would be foiled at any cost with contribution of security forces and public for sustainable peace in the province.

He also directed law enforcement agencies to take measures to arrest terrorists involved in the blast to bring them to justice as soon as possible.