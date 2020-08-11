Share:

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday has said that the people have to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) as coronavirus has not completely eradicated from the country.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not making any victory announcement on just reduction in the virus cases.

Government's policies of contact tracing, smart lockdown and public awareness have contributed greatly to contain spread of the pandemic in a short period, he added.

Asad Umar told that the government enforced 2350 lockdowns across the country, and at present there are 85 smart lockdowns in twenty districts.

Government is now heading toward micro smart lockdown to target only the specific places affected by the pandemic, he went on to say.

The minister stated at present, there are over 7,000 coronavirus cases in the country, and the government is trying to arrange home isolation for them. Media has also run effective public awareness campaigns to deliver the messages to people about the contagion, he asserted.