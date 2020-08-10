Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to take action against irregularity, corruption and inefficient elements present in the organisation, as 26 officers and 19 officials have been suspended whereas 3 employees have been dismissed from service since July. Besides, permission has also been sought from the Prime Minister to initiate action against two senior officers. Those suspended included employees of Model Customs Collectorate Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Gwadar, Karachi, Directorate of Transit Trade Peshawar and Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation IR Hyderabad whereas the dismissed employees were posted in Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad. FBR is determined to rid the organisation of corrupt and inefficient elements. Prompt action will be taken against the officers and officials found involved in irregularity and inefficiency. The image of the organisation will be raised and the perception of the taxpayers and people about the organisation will be improved so that the taxpayers’ can pay their due taxes in time without any hesitation and suspicion thinking that their paid taxed would be utilised on the progress of the country and welfare of the people. An Integrity and Performance Management Unit (IPMU) has been established in FBR to address the complaints of the taxpayers against any employee.