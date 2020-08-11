Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - The strike of flour mills against reduction of wheat quota to flour mills in the district by the Food Department has entered its fourth day. If the strike continues for another day or two, there is a risk of flour crisis in the district. According to details, four days ago, the Food Department had reduced quota of wheat for flour mills across the district from 12 sacks per body per day to 6 sacks per body per day. The flour mills decided against taking quota and close flour mills till restoration of full quota of wheat by the Food Department. It is learnt that availability of flour in the district has now reduced considerably. In the next one or two days, a flour crisis may erupt in the city. It is further learnt that Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce President Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq in a letter addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar said that wheat for flour mills demanded immediate restoration of quota to ensure full supply of cheap and affordable flour across the district.