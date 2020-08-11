Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the government wants to work together with the opposition on national

issues.

The foreign minister penned down letters to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and thanked them for attending the joint session of the parliament.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote, "I have praised the positive attitude of the opposition in the parliament as well. It is proven that all parties are on same page for protection of the national interests.

"Debate over the Kashmir issue was held at the Security Council after 55 years. The government will always give importance to the opposition's recommendations which will be feasible."