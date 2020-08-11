Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned comprehensive report from the respondents on the petition seeking recovery of missing citizen Imran.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the case for hearing Tuesday.

The representatives of ministry of interior and ministry of defence appeared in the court.

CJ IHC inquired what happened about this case.

Federal police representative said time is needed to file comprehensive report in this case.

CJ IHC inquired who is from ministry of defence and ministry of interior. Supreme Court judge is there in missing persons commission.

Ministry of defence representative said we have told in our reply already that missing citizen is not in our custody.

CJ IHC remarked “ don’t say this he is not with you. You should help along with other agencies. It is not your job to tell the court that the missing person is not in your custody. Responsibility rests with the state to provide protection to the citizens.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Tayyab Shah said ministry of defence and IB have showed ignorance about missing citizen. The missing citizen had gone on Jehad during some period.

CJ IHC remarked it was said in the commission that it was enforced disappearance. If commission report is incorrect then commission should be shut.

The court while directing all respondents to file comprehensive report adjourned the hearing of the case.