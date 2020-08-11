Share:

RAWALPINDI - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Islamabad, on Monday.

According to a press statement issued by Directorate General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country. On his arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General ISl.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the measures taken to optimise the performance of ISI, which aimed to ensure that the country responded effectively to threats across the spectrum.

Earlier, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting, said the statement.