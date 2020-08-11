Share:

LAHORE - More rain with thundershowers is expected in

most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

The Meteorological Department said that rain-thundershowers are expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sargodha and Khushab.

However, isolated srain/thunderstorm is also expected in Bahawalnagar and DG Khan.

More heavy falls are expected in Potohar region, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Lahore.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in most districts of the province including Lahore

(Airport 83mm, City 34mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 68mm, Chaklala 15mm), Narowal 54mm, Islamabad (Zero Point 39mm, Golra 33mm, Airport 24mm, Saidpur 22mm, Bokra 12mm), Gujranwala 12mm, Murree 5mm, Gujarat 3mm, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar 1.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 31 and 27 centigrade respectively on Monday.