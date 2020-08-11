Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will inaugurate the Peshawar BRT on August 13 (Thursday).

Chief minister KP, federal and provincial ministers will also accompany the PM in inauguration ceremony. PM will be given detailed briefing on the project. He will also travel in BRT bus on the occasion.

As per media reports, Peshawar BRT project has been inordinately delayed. The project was launched by PTI government during its previous term in the province.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has also ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct investigation of the BRT project but the provincial government challenged the verdict in Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Distribution of travelling cards has been started among the citizens to travel by BRT buses. KP government has decided to distribute 1 lac travelling cards.

The PM was earlier to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Rapid Project in June 2020 but it was delayed due to corona virus. Date for inaugurating this project has been announced for 9 times. Government has given date for inaugurating this project on several occasions but it has failed to open it.

Government had claimed to complete this project at the cost of Rs 49 billion within six months but it has now incurred Rs 80 billion and more than two and a half year have been elapsed since its commencement.