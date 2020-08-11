Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued show cause notices of contempt of court to minister for climate change Zartaj Gul, special assistant to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam, members of Islamabad wildlife management board and others in zoo animals death case.

The court has sought reply from them.

The case came up for hearing before Chief Justice (CJ) IHC Athar Minallah Tuesday. The CJ IHC inquired report is what and what has happened about FIR. Deputy Attorney General (DAG) said secretary is conducting inquiry into it.

CJ remarked how the secretary will conduct inquiry against her. Secretary Sahb it is not only murder of animals. This case will be an example. This is tale of cruelties of men against the animals.

CJ said to secretary your ministry should stop bringing animals. It does not seem good to court to summon you repeatedly. All go to zoo when praise comes from outside. Every one wants to take credit. When the matter of the responsibility comes then no one is ready to take responsibility. Your ministry does not want to resolve this issue. Almighty Allah has created human being for the protection of His universe.

Secretary climate change said that she accepts the responsibility of the incident. Cabinet members have nothing to do with it.

The CJ remarked cabinet had approved wild life board. Therefore, they are responsible as well. When credit was to be taken then all were visiting zoo. When some thing wrong took place then all said they have no concern with it. Do you know 40 zarafas were imported and all died. There should be restrictions on import of animals.

The court directed DAG to give name of all members of wild life management board to the court.

Secretary climate change said we are conducting inquiry on incident since the last 6 days persistently. Our inquiry is underway in the perspective of court’s orders. We want to file written reply in the court. 50 percent animals are not present in the zoo since the last one year. If we don’t comply with the orders of law ministry then court should issue some order.

The court remarked : court is seeing from the very beginning there is too much politicking here. Elected representative can be included in any board. Do inquiry. You want to bring Prime Minister in this matter unfortunately.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 27.