QUETTA - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday inaugurated the building of the Supreme Court’s registry in Quetta, and expressed hope that the structure will play its role in delivering justice to people.

Justice Nisar, during his speech to mark the occasion, congratulated those “who made an effort to complete this project”.

However, the chief justice noted that institutions are not defined by buildings but by the people that work there. He also emphasised the importance of justice for the development of a society.

“Our aim is to ensure provision of equitable justice in society because society is formed on bases of justice”, the CJP said.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Syeda Tahira Safdar and senior lawyers were present on the occasion.

Chief Justice Nisar said justice was vital for any society for development without justice it was impossible to get objective of progress and prosperity.

He expressed his satisfaction over completion of project of newly building and mentioned it was fulfilled through serious efforts of all and prayers, saying that people could be provided cheap justice on immediately bases from this building.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan was briefed regarding construction of new building by official.

CJP Nisar also urged the provinces to focus on water management amid severe water scarcity.

Promising to protect rights of Balochistan, the CJP assured that injustice with the province will not be allowed. The apex court judge called upon his fellow judges at all levels to dispense justice by rising above personal gains.

He said if due attention is not paid to water crises, the issue might get worsen. He said overseas Pakistanis have donated 7.9 million pounds to the dam fund so far.

A three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by the chief justice and also comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Gulzar Ahmed, marked the occasion by hearing a case regarding the blockades placed on Zarghun Road in the provincial capital.

“You have ordered the removal of blockades from roads all over the country,” observed lawyer Nazeer Agha before informing the top judge that Zarghun Road still remains blocked under the pretext of being in the Red Zone.

At this, Justice Nisar instructed the advocate general to summon Balochistan’s chief secretary to appear before the court, remarking that “roads are not blocked anywhere in the world for the sake of security.” However, a formal notice to summon the official was not issued. The chief justice also heard cases regarding scarcity of water in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said the institutions are not affected by whether someone remains or not and that those who will fill the post after his retirement are better than him.

Addressing a ceremony in Quetta, the chief justice said: “Three months ago, we increased the number of judges in high courts and made it nine plus one instead of six plus one. The representation of Balochistan in the Islamabad High Court is inevitable.”

Stating that institutions are not affected by who is in charge at a given time, Justice Nisar said: “It does not matter whether someone stays or not and whether I remain or not, the institution that is the Supreme Court will remain. The people who will come after me are better than me.”

Speaking about his campaign to raise funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams, the chief justice said: “Dams have become indispensable for our future generations. For God’s sake love this country, give one year to this country and see what it becomes. We will leave a precious gift for the future generations. It is our responsibility to correct ourselves and look inwards to fix our faults.”

Urging the nation to love “Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan”, the top judge questioned: “What are the reasons that today after 40 years we are thinking that water will be extremely precious in Balochistan after seven years. Did people not know how significantly the water level has been dropping in the province?”

Questioning what measures were taken in light of the significant drop in water level in Balochistan, the chief justice said: “No one will hold these people accountable. Now is the time to give back to the country and people should come forward.”

Further, the chief justice shared that Balochistan High Court judges and staff handed him a cheque of donation for the dam fund.