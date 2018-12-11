Share:

KARACHI - Human Rights Department of Sindh on Monday held a walk from Peoples Chowrangi Karachi to Mazar-e-Quaid to mark International Human Rights Day. The walk was led by Chief Minister Sindh Special Assistance Khatu Mal Jeewan and Sectary Raiz Hussain Somro while Director Qadir Mangi made all the arrangements for the walk. Numbers of people affiliated with civil society, human rights organisations and students of different institutes participated in the walk.

Speaking to the media men, Khatu Mal Jeewan said that holding of such programmes to spread awareness among the people is the need of the hour whereas provincial government has embarked on the mission to provide protection to the people‘s rights and basic needs. He reminded that human rights day is observed every year on December 10- the day United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948 the Universal Declaration of Human Rights . He further said that success of nation depends on the protection of basic rights of the citizens and government is working to ensure that justice should be doled out to all without any discrimination.

On the occasion, Sectary Raiz Hussain Somro and Director Qadir Mangi thanked the people for their participation in the walk.