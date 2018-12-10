Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-On the eve of International Human Rights Day, Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union activists staged a protest demonstration against brick-kiln owners and the administration for not implementing Punjab government notification regarding payment of their fixed wages of Rs1140 per 1000 bricks. Addressing the gathering, speakers criticised the administration for non-cooperation with the kiln owners regarding issuance of social security cards and EOBI registration of the kiln workers.