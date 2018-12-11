Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Amir Daud Pota said on Monday that Rehman Baba Express plying between Peshawar and Karachi has been given route of Multan in order to facilitate the people of South Punjab.

During a meeting with members of Multan Dry Port Trust here, Amir Daud Pota said that the new route of Rehman Baba Express would reach Multan at 10:30 pm daily. He said that Railway Multan

Division was on second number across the country with regard to infrastructure and on third number in revenue generation.

He said that passengers from Multan to Faisalabad has been increased to 97 percent after restoration of Faisalabad Express. He said the department has demanded a new rake from the headquarters and soon a new time table would be prepared after consultation with traders and other business community for their facilitation.

Amir Daud Pota said that efforts were being made to restore Multan to Pindi Thal Express and Shah Rukan-e-Alam Express. He said that inquiry and reservation system was being made latest. He said that trains from seven different divisions reached Multan and now special focus was being given on goods trains.

On this occasion, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Sarfraz, Chairman Multan Dry Port Trust Khawaja Fazal, Deputy Divisional Suprintendent Railway Azhar Riaz, Divisional Commercial Officer Nabila Aslam and other senior officers were also present.