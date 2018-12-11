Share:

A 31-year-old transgender was found strangled in semi-naked condition at a rented house in Liaqatabad police precincts on Monday. The body was partially decomposed, police said. The deceased identified by police as Ahmad alias Saima was living in a one-room rented house in Pindi Rajputan. The local residents contacted the police by phone after noticing foul smell emitting from the room on early Monday. The police entered the room after breaking open the door and shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. A police investigator said the deceased was strangled by unidentified killers. The police registered a murder case against unidentified killers and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet. –Staff Reporter