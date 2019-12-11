Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday presided over the Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“Corps Commanders’ Conference presided over by COAS [was] held today at GHQ,” said a brief statement by the ISPR after the meeting.

According to TV channels, the Corps Commanders’ conference continued for seven hours. The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. The participants of the meeting discussed internal security, situation along eastern border, Line of Control (Line of Control) and in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The DG ISPR also tweeted a video from the meeting which was held at the GHQ.

Moreover, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor will hold an all-important press conference today (Wednesday), reported ARY TV.

The presser is set to take place at 3 pm which will underline the topics of discussion in the latest Corps Commanders conference.

The DG ISPR will also address other important issues and matters of concern like the internal situation of Pakistan, the external threats it faces and the dismal situation of Indian occupied Kashmir.