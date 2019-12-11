Share:

GUJRANWALA - The semifinals of the Commissioner Inter-Club Kabaddi Tournament Gujranwala 2019 will take place on 13th December at Malhi Chowk ground while the grand final will be held on December 20 at Gujranwala.

Kabaddi Association Gujranwala President Syed Waseem Raza said that total 10 clubs from district Gujranwala are participating in the tournament. The purpose of conducting the tournament is to flourish this traditional game not only Gujranwala but in the entire Punjab.

“I am really grateful to the Commissioner Gujranwala for his all-out support in conducting this event in a befitting manner. With his cooperation and support, we will conduct more kabaddi events and attract maximum youth towards this beautiful game,” he said and added: “I am very pleased to announce that the Commissioner Gujranwala will grace the final as chief guest and hopeful that the final will be action-packed as well as jam-packed.”

Earlier in the league stage, total five matches were conducted at different venues including Qila Deedar Singh, Ladhewala Cheema and Madokhlil. “The players exhibited their prowess and techniques to win their respective matches. I hope the final of this prestigious tournament will be very challenging as well as enthralling one.”