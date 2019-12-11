Share:

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday approved the bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds. The former president was asked to submit surety bonds worth Rs 10 million in order to get bail.

Last week, the IHC had admitted a bail plea filed by the former president seeking bail on medical grounds in the fake accounts case initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau. Zardari had been arrested by NAB on June 10 after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail.

Last month, Zardari had been transferred from judicial custody at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad after his health deteriorated. In his bail plea, Zardari had claimed that he was suffering from a heart condition and diabetes.