LAHORE - Abrogation of the Constitution and declaring an emergency are two different things, and Article 6 could only be applied if the Constitution is abrogated, observed the Lahore high Court (LHC) while hearing a petition filed by former president Pervez Musharraf against his high treason case.

A single bench consisting of Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Tuesday adjourned until December 17 the hearing of the petition filed by Musharraf against the formation and proceedings of a special court in high treason case against him, On November 19, the special court had concluded the trial against Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

The special court had decided that a verdict would be announced on November 28 on the basis of available record. However, the high court later stopped the special court from announcing the decision in the case. The court directed Additional Attorney General (AAG) Ishtiaq A Khan to get instructions from the secretary interior whether the notification/complaint could be withdrawn in the case, and inform the court about it on the next date of hearing. During the proceedings, on the court query, the additional attorney general presented the record of the high treason case following a court query in this regard.