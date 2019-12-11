Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that people will bring change and decide their future.

Speaking at a seminar on human rights at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University of Science and Technology here, Bilawal said Pakistan should be a peaceful, democratic and prosperous country but “our country is fast becoming weak under this (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government.”

The PPP chief said the people have to decide their future. “Today the government is not ready to listen to the opposition. We have to also protect the economic rights of the people,” he said.

The PPP, he said, will give one message from Rawalpindi rally on December 27 that even today the people were firm in their resolve that all powers belonged to them.

Claims country becoming weak under PTI-led govt

Freedom of speech and expression, he said, was the mother of all human rights. He said students should have the right to have their say that how their institution is run like teachers’ association and employees association. He appreciated the work of Sindh People’s Students Federation in this regard.

The PPP chief said Pakistan had to become a state where equal pay for equal work without the bias of gender should have been ensured. “Human rights are the supreme right. It is our right to have free and fair elections.

Bilawal said former military ruler Ziaul Haq usurped the rights of women in Pakistan. “We brought 18th amendment for giving rights to the people usurped by dictators. Even today provinces are not provided with resources. The Sindh government is leading from the front to give rights to the people despite difficult circumstances and conspiracies against 18th amendment,” he said.

The PPP chief said that the situation of human rights was a concern from missing persons, human rights violations from Balochistan to tribal areas and Gilgit Baltistan.