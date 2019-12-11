Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood has announced that the federation is all set to host the Serena Hotels Huawei International Squash Championship for Men and Women here at Mushaf Squash Complex from December 15-19. Addressing a press conference along with PSF Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan, squash legend Qamar Zaman and Serena Hotels Senior Manager Marketing & Communications Hussain Odhwani, Aamir said: “Signs are positive for the future of our players, as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and PSF are doing their level best to ensure improvement of squash in the country by holding PSA tournaments and sending the players abroad for different international events. I had good meetings with PSA and WSF officials in South Africa. They will allocate high-prize tournaments to Pakistan. We are optimistic that they will also allocate rights to host World Junior Championship in 2022. “PSA had treated Pakistan unfairly in the past, but now they are cooperating with us. They have told us to remain in touch with the security agency, who had earlier visited Pakistan to review security for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Tests in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. We will fully cooperate with them in the interest of the country. I am sure Pakistan will host World Cup and other major events in near future,” he added. “We have players from Egypt, Hong Kong, Jordan, Germany, Malaysia and other countries. Egyptian Yousaf Ibrahim is top seed in the men event, while Hong Kong’s Tsz-Wing Tong is top seed in the women event. We hope our women players will take full advantage of this international event, give serious challenge to their opponents and earn PSA ranking points. As we have hosted 10 international events this year, we are hoping to host more events next year. We need support of Inter Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and sports journalists to promote the sports-loving image of the country,” he concluded.