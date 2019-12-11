Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Rehman Malik yesterday appreciated UNAIDS’ efforts against HIV epidemic.

A delegation led by Dr Maria Elena Borromeo, UNAIDS Country Director, Pakistan accompanied by Quinten Laitaire, Human Right Advisor, UNAIDS Regional Support Team for Asia Pacific and Fehmida Iqbal Khan, Community Support Advisor, called on the Senator here.

“They discussed in detail the current status of HIV epidemic, its prevention and treatment efforts by UNAIDS and Government of Pakistan. The delegation apprised Senator A. Rehman Malik about HIV/AIDS and its current statistics in Pakistan,” said a statement released by the lawmaker’s office.

Senator Malik highly appreciated the Country Director UNAIDS Dr Maria Elena Borromeo, for her keen interest to accelerate HIV response in Pakistan and in creating awareness about HIV/AIDS.

He said that this is the service to humanity to fight against any disease and he specially thanked Secretary General, United Nations for his personal interest to end HIV/AIDS in Pakistan. He emphasized that other provinces should adopt the legislation following the model of Sindh Government and declare `health emergency` to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS on war footings.

Malik made an appeal to the international community to support Pakistan in curbing HIV/AIDS and assured his full cooperation to UNAIDS, especially in legislation.

Dr Maria Elena Borromeo said that UNAIDS will extend full cooperation and support to Pakistan to end HIV/AIDS and they agreed to move forward with collective efforts.