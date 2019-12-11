Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday urged the federal government to provide adequate medical facilities to PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, saying the issue could fan provincialism in Sindh.

Talking to a delegation led by PML-Q Sindh President Mohammad Tariq Hassan at his residence, Ch Shujaat said former president’s health should not be politicised as it was a serious issue.

People belonging to different schools of thought inquired about welfare and health of Ch Shujaat as he arrived in Lahore from Islamabad. Roza-e-Rasool Keys-Carrier Muhammad Ali Noori also called on him at his residence and offered special prayers for his health.

People hailing from different schools of thoughts complained to him that rumours were in the air that Asif Zardari’s cases were being transferred to Punjab for trial. They said Zardari should also be provided same health facilities which were provided to Nawaz Sharif.

Shujaat said the issue should not be provincialised. He said Zardari had been president of Pakistan and not of Sindh, federal government should also provide him all facilities according to law as the former president of Pakistan so that issue of provincialism does not draw more attention. He said cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari in Sindh being heard in Punjab could give opportunity to such elements for fanning provincialism in Sindh.