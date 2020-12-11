Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd PLTA Super Series Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2020 rolled into action on Thursday here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Former Davis Cup Captain Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also PLTA Secretary and tournament director, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the event. He also met with the players, who came from across Punjab to feature in the junior tennis event.

On the opening day, the matches were played in different age categories and the winners made their ways into the next round. In U-16 boys pre-quarterfinals, Hamza Jawad thrashed Ahmad Adnan 8-0, Shaeel Durab beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-4, Ahtesham Arif beat Muneeb Majeed 8-5, Shehryar Anees outclassed Aized Khalil 8-1, Ibrahim Anjum overpowered Abu Bakar Khalil 8-1, Hassan Ali routed Haroon Arshad 8-2 and Asad Zaman beat Arman Kamran 8-5.

In U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Asad Zaman thumped Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-2, Abdullah Pirzada toppled Abu Bakar Khalil 8-3, Waleed Javeed routed Muneeb Majeed 8-3, Shehansha crushed Ali Jawad 8-0, Shehryar Anees beat Ameer Mazari 8-6, Arman Kamran outclassed Amin Sheikh 8-1, Labika Durab outlasted Abdul Rehman Pirzada 8-1 and Haroon Arshad defeated Moavia Butt 8-5.

In U-16 boys doubles quarterfinals, Hamza Jawad/Shaeel Durab beat Waleed Javeed/Muneeb Majeed 8-4, Asad Zaman/Hassan Ali outscored Zaeem Ghafoor/Shehryar 8-1, Ahmad Adnan/Shehansha overpowered Arman Kamran/Ali Jawad 8-4 and Abu Bakar Khalil/Ali Talha outsmarted Ahtesham Arif/Ibrahim Anjum 8-2.