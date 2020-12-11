Share:

LAHORE - The men’s and women’s finals of the 5th Hassan Tariq Rahim Open Tennis Tournament will be played today (Friday) here at the Gymkhana tennis courts. On Thursday, Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza won their respective semifinals. Aqeel thumped Yusuf Khan 6-2, 6-2 while Muzammil Murtaza toppled Mudassar Murtaza 6-2, 6-3. Ushna Suhail and Sarah Mehboob emerged as winners in the women’s singles as Ushna thrashed Esha Jawad 6-0, 6-1 while Sarah routed Noor Malik (ZTBL) 6-1, 6-2. In men’s doubles final, Aqeel/Shehzad beat Abid/Waqas 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 for the title while the boys U-18 title went to M Shoaib who beat Aqib 6-1, 7-5.