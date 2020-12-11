Share:

MARDAN - Assistant Commissioner Mardan Dr Saman Abbas along with President Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Thursday visited different markets of the city and advised traders to follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a press statement, the AC visited different markets of the city including Bank Road, Sarfraz Ganj Bazaar, Mir Afzal Khan Bazaar, Sarafa Market, Khawaja Ganj. MCCI Vice President Shah Khalid Saraf, Shah Jahan, Hafiz Naeem, Munir Khan, Israr Ali Shah, Muhammad Jan, Shamshir, Fazal Haq and other traders’ union representatives accompanied the AC.

On the occasion, AC Saman Abbas and MCCI president asked the business community to ensure implementation of corona SOPs. They appealed the business community and the public in particular to take precautionary measures during the second wave of corona by wearing masks and maintaining social distance during conversations so as to maintain social distance.

They also advised the people to play their full role to eradicate this epidemic and strictly follow the SOPs issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.