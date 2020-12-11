Share:

ISLAMABAD - After the phenomenal success of her nerve-wrecking short film ‘Dancing Doll’ and her fantastic performance in the on-going rom-com ‘Prem Gali’, actress Anoushay Abbasi will next be seen in an upcoming drama titled ‘Raqs-E-Bismil’. ‘Raqs-E-Bismil’ follows a soulful story of a conservative and conformist family who adhere to strict family values where Abbasi will be seen essaying the role of a young manipulative girl. “My character, Sakina, has so many layers, that it has become one of my career favoirtes so far.” Anoushay Abbasi said while talking about her role in the drama. “Raqs e Bismil is just a fantastic project – where I not only got to work with an amazing co actor like Imran (Ashraf) and Sarah (Khan) with the brilliant behind the scenes duo of Shazia Wajahat & Wajahat Rauf as my producer & director!” she further added Apart from Anoushay Abbasi, the serial stars Imran Ashraf, Momin Saqib, Sara Khan, Mehmood Aslam, Nida Mumtaz, Furqan Qureshi, Sajid Shah, Gul e Rana, Rashid Farooqi, Zara Sheikh, and Saleem Meraj. The drama has been penned down by renowned Hashim Nadeem and has been co -produced by Shazia Wajahat under Showcase Productions and MD Productions. The drama has been directed by acclaimed film and television director, Wajahat Rauf. The drama is scheduled to be aired on Hum TV from this month.