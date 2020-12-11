Share:

Even serving food to the opposition has become a crime now, as the owner of Butt Karahi was booked and his restaurant was sealed after PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had dinner at his restaurant during Thursday’s rally, it was learnt on Friday.

In this connection, the case was filed with the Gawalmandi Police Station for violating the coronavirus SOPs just two days after the arrest of famous DJ Butt.

The move came as Butt Karahi is one of the most famous eateries in Lahore with several branches across the city.

Reacting to the news, Maryam asked the government not to take revenge from the people for supporting her. She had not seen anyone going down to the level shown by the government, remarked the PML-N leader and warned that the people would come out with even more fervour after such actions.

People were joking yesterday that Imran Khan would go after the hotel owners after targeting those providing chairs and tents, but the pun had been turned into a reality, Maryam remarked.

After enjoying the dinner along with other party leaders at Butt Karahi’s main outlet at Lakshmi Chowk, Maryam had tweeted yesterday that it was delicious as one of her followers posted a video.

Even noted journalist Hamid Mir couldn’t miss this light moment as he said in a tweet posted on Thursday night that Maryam was enjoying the real taste of Lahore at Butt Karahi along with Pervaiz Rashid and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, Maryam was right about the people joking about a possible FIR against the Butt Karahi owner. Here are some examples.

And one of the tweeps mentioned that the PML-N supporters provide ideas to the PTI through jokes which are taken seriously.