Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) in a meeting held with Vice Chancellors (VCs) of SAARC universities on Thursday offered to cooperate on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response with the member states universities.

A statement released by HEC referring to HEC Chairman Tariq Banuri said that all the SAARC member states have similar experiences in terms of the use of different applications and software for online education, governance of e-learning system, capacity building of faculty, poor internet connectivity, and power breakdowns and need for technological infrastructure.

“Pakistan is fully committed to regional cooperation and would be happy to arrange capacity building programmes for regional partners and support collaborative research and exchange,” he said.