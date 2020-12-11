Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that protecting the human rights of every citizen was the key responsibility of the state.

In his message on the occasion of Human Rights Day celebrated worldwide on December 10 under the United Nations, the PPP Chairman said that his party was fighting for protection of human rights of Pakistan since its inception.

“Our struggle for equal respect and protection of human rights of every citizen continues despite facing martyrdoms, victimisation, imprisonments, torture and slanderous campaigns,” he said.

Bilawal said that countries are adjudged through their human rights record and progress and prosperity are naturally linked to upholding human rights of every citizen regardless of religion, gender, creed, caste or ethnicity.

“Freedom of expression, freedom of religion and belief, women and children’s rights and protection of vulnerable segments has to be ensured for a peaceful and progressive society,” he added.

He stressed that the international community should take notice of the grave violations of human rights in Indian-held Kashmir and ensure that India ends its atrocities on Kashmir and respects the right of their franchise for a referendum.