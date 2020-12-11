ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the delay in the transfer of two Himalayan bears to a sanctuary in Jordan.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of a case related to implementation of the court’s verdict on shifting of all animals at the Marghazar zoo to suitable sanctuaries.
In this regard, the bench had summoned Chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and the Secretary Ministry of Climate Change for cancelling the export permit for relocation of two Himalayan brown bears
Expressing its displeasure over the plight of animals at Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo, the IHC bench said that the administration is not showing seriousness in providing facilities to any of the animals at the zoo.