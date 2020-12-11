Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday expressed its dis­pleasure over the delay in the transfer of two Himalayan bears to a sanctuary in Jordan.

A single bench of IHC compris­ing Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hear­ing of a case related to imple­mentation of the court’s verdict on shifting of all animals at the Marghazar zoo to suitable sanc­tuaries.

In this regard, the bench had summoned Chairperson of the Is­lamabad Wildlife Management Board and the Secretary Ministry of Climate Change for cancelling the export permit for relocation of two Himalayan brown bears

Expressing its displeasure over the plight of animals at Islam­abad’s Marghazar Zoo, the IHC bench said that the administration is not showing seriousness in pro­viding facilities to any of the ani­mals at the zoo.