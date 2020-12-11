Share:

KYRGYZSTAN - The Lahore Center for Peace Research is hosting a two-day conference on “Re-Imagining the Silk Road- Pakistan Kyrgyzstan Relations in the Age of Connectivity” at the Sheraton Hotel in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

On the first day of the conference, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Mr Eric Beshibimov said that Pakistan is strategically important for Kyrgyzstan.

As a landlocked country, Kyrgyzstan wants access to global markets through ports such as Gwadar and Karachi. The Kyrgyz ambassador stressed that undergoing basic projects such as Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan Road must be completed as soon as possible.

He said that holding such bilateral events would boost trade, investment and tourism which are mutually beneficial for both the countries. The Kyrgyz ambassador said co-operation between the two countries is ongoing during the 19 epidemics.

Sadiq Sanjrani, Co-chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, who co-chaired the conference, said the conference was an attempt to advance regional connectivity goals for the common purpose of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Kashif Irshad, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, briefed the conference on “Pakistan’s Investment Policy and Opportunities”. He said that BRI and CPEC have brought paradigm shift in investors’ perspective vis a vis investment in Pakistan. Kashif Arshad said that 29 special economic zones are going to be built in coming years. He also announced 35 scholarships for Kyrgyz students in Pakistan.

Addressing the conference, former Punjab Education Minister Mian Imran Masood said that the hearts and minds of the people of Central Asia and South Asia are interconnected due to common history and culture. He said that there are 210 universities for higher education in Pakistan but providing equal education is a challenge as 60% of the population is youth. He said that Pakistan is ready to work to connect its markets, its routes and its heart with the people and countries.

Chairman University of Lahore, Mr Owais Rauf while addressing the conference praised Kyrgyz private institutions for the quality of Kyrgyz education and the hospitality of Pakistani students who feel at home in Kyrgyzstan. Expressing his views, Nazir Hussain, Executive Director, Lahore Center for Peace Research, said that Pakistan was keen to engage with the Central Asian states and was looking forward to finding new avenues of cooperation between the two states.