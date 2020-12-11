Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday suspended hearing of regular cases for the next two weeks in the wake of prevailing COVID-19 situation.

According to a LHC press release, the LHC CJ has suspended the regular cause list for the next two weeks after declaring them as motion weeks. It added that the LHC principal seat and all regional benches at Multan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi would observe motion week and would hear only urgent cases and cases fixed by the court, during the period. Moreover, criminal applications under 22-A, bail petitions, petitions against stay orders and selected cases regarding service matters would also be heard, it added.

The press release stated that the step had been taken due to the deteriorating situation of the COVID-19 in the province, adding that it was top priority to save judges, lawyers and litigants from the virus.