LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said the politicians have to adopt serious attitude to bring the country out of prevailing crises. Addressing a meeting of central leadership at Mansoora on Thursday, he said the nation was being deceived for years in the name of change but now the people were not ready to listen to the hollow claims of the political parties. “People of Pakistan experienced marshal laws and tested the so-called democracies but now they are fed up from the experiences. Pakistan has been achieved in the name of Islam and its time to introduce true democratic system based on the principle of Islam.” He said that issues of lawlessness, corruption, inflation and unemployment plagued the country and new generation did not see their safe future in Pakistan. He said the political leadership should sit together to bring reforms in election system and other institutions and to resolve the basis problems of the masses. He regretted that PTI government could not establish a system for across the board accountability and it also failed to bring reforms in health and education sectors despite tall claims, exposing it before the youth. The JI Emir warned that instability in Pakistan was providing undue advantage to India which was already engaged in propaganda against the country through its fake organizations in all over the world.

The report of the Brussels based organization had badly exposed India all over the world, he said, adding, now the Pakistani rulers must break their silence and should answer India in its own language.