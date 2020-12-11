Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Youth Affairs Department have launched an e-rozgaar programme for well educated jobless youth to enable them earn through online freelancing after getting free-of-cost training by top freelances and experts of Information technology. In this regard, admissions are now open at the e-rozgaar centre at the Punjab University Gujranwala campus where anyone having 16 years of education and less than 35 years of age may apply online at https://www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply. This was stated by Network Engineer Rana Sohail Anjum and Lab Manager Khurram Mirza. They said that about 24,000 young men, women and students had earned more than 35 crore rupees so far through the programme. They said that the e-employment training programme had been designed to provide better earning opportunities to educated youth by enhancing their technical skills and enabling them to work online for better chances of earning.