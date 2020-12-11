Share:

KARACHI - Prominent business leader Siraj Kassam Teli, who died in Dubai two days back, was laid to rest here at the DHA Graveyard on Thursday. His funeral prayer was offered at Masjid-e-Saheem, which was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, mainly the business community. Quran Khwani for the departed soul will be held on Friday at Masjid-e-Saheem, Khayaban-e-Rahat, DHA Phase-6 after Maghrib prayers, a KCCI press release said. Late Siraj Kassam Teli was the chairman of Businessmen Group in the KCCI and former KCCI president. He left behind his widow, a son and a daughter. KCCI President M Shariq Vohra paid homage to Siraj Kassam Teli for his matchless contribution and lifelong quest for the rights of trade and industrial community, and for the uplift of Karachi. “Siraj Bhai will stay alive in our hearts and will always be remembered for his exceptional and dedicated services to the entire business community and Karachiites,” he said in a statement.