Russian Defense Ministry has announced that Russia take part in a joint military exercise with NATO members for the first time in a decade. Russian and NATO naval forces took part in a joint exercise was at the Bold Monarch 2011 off the coast of Spain.

The Russian Defense Ministry statement mentioned that the Russian Black Sea Fleet will participate in the Aman-2021 exercise, scheduled to be held in Pakistan's port city of Karachi in February 2021.

Naval forces from 30 countries, including the US, UK, China, Japan, Turkey, Philippines, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia have confirmed participation in the Aman 2021 naval exercise.

The exercise is being held "to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the participating countries," as well as the exchange of experience in "countering the threats of sea piracy in areas of intensive shipping."