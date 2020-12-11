Share:

LAHORE - Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal on Thursday qualified for the final of the Pakistan International Squash Tournament after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals played at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

The events for men and women are being professionally organised by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), where top players of the country are exhibiting their prowess and the top two men and women players have made their way into the finals.

In the first semifinal of the men’s event, top seed Tayyab Aslam was up against beat spirited Israr Ahmad. Tayyab started the match in great style as he never allowed his opponent to settle down and kept him under pressure throughout the crucial match to win it in straight games 3-0 in 25 minutes. Tayyab comfortably won the first game 11-4 but faced some resistance in the second one before winning it 11-7. In the third and decisive one, Tayyab once again maintained his supremacy and took the game 11-5 to book berth in the final.

The second semifinal saw promising Nasir Iqbal outpacing Amaad Fareed also in straight games 3-0 in 20 minutes. Nasir was in sublime form and he utilized his skills and vast experience to win the first game 11-4. Although Amaad showed some resistance in the second game, but Nasir proved too hot for him, thus won the next two games 11-7 and 11-5 to set final clash against Tayyab.

In the women’s event, Zafar sisters, Madina and Faiza, set final clash against each other. Madina Zafar had to struggle hard to beat spirited Amna Fayyaz in the first semifinal 3-2 in 44 minutes. She won the crucial match by 10/12, 3/11, 11/9, 11/5, 11/4. The second semifinal saw Faiza Zafar taking just 18 minutes to overpower veteran Moqaddas Ashraf 3-0. Faiza faced tough resistance only in the first game which she won 11-8 while she comfortably took the second and third game 11-5, 11-4 to set final clash against her sister Madina Zafar. The finals of both men and women events will be played on today (Friday).