MANILA - Nearly 250 earthquakes have rattled a small town in Surigao del Norte province in southern Philippines since Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Sunday.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 6:21 a.m. local time as the strongest one on Sunday, hitting northeast of General Luna, a town in Surigao del Norte province, at a depth of 44 km. The institute added more than 60 aftershocks have been recorded so far on Sunday.

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted at 7:55 p.m. local time (1155GMT) on Friday, hit 28 km southeast of General Luna town at a depth of 19 km. On Saturday, General Luna was also hit by over 130 earthquakes.

The institute said the tremors, which were tectonic in origin, are not expected to cause any damage. As of Sunday noon, disaster agencies in the Philippines have not reported any damage caused by earthquakes.