MIRPURKHAS - Scores of workers and office-bearers of Sindh United Party, civil society members and other organisations Sunday held demonstration outside the local press club against the brutally murder of nation parast activist Irshad Ranjhani by a oppressed chairman union council in Karachi.

Led by Masood Wassan, Manzoor Memon, Wajid Leghari and others carrying banners and placards raised slogans in support of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters strongly condemned the brutally murder of Irshad Ranjhani and demanded the government to arrest the involved culprit chairman union council Rahim Shah and punish him exemplary.

They blamed that Sindhi people had given protection to outsiders on humanitarian grounds but Afghani Pathan Rahim Shah having criminal record in day light openly shot dead Irshad Ranjhani, an activist. They said that outsiders had become dangerous for the Sindhi people the while government had failed to protect the rights and lives of Sindhi people from outsiders.

They urged the Sindh government to prevent such kind of murders of Sindhi people and ensure arresting of accused Rahim Shah.

Those also spoke Muhammad Khan Marri, Asghar Mirrani, Noor Muhammad Marri, Ubaid Banglani, Murtaza Narejo, Shamim Marri, Faqeer Yousuf Mangrio and Ali Hassan Dal.

Report received that protest rally under civil society Naokot Town took out to protest against brutally murder of Irshad Ranjhani. Led by Jawedur Rehman Nohri, Abdul Waheed Nohri, Ghulamullah Bachani and Abdul Razzaque Khaskheli, carrying banners and placards marched through main roads and arrived at Naokot press club where they also staged protest sit in while demanding the higher authorities to ensure nabbing the involved culprits and punish them exemplary.