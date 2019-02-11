Share:

PESHAWAR - The central shura and central general council of JamiatUlema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) have unanimously elected Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, as a new central ameer of the party here on Sunday.

The joint meeting of the top bodies of the JUI-S was held at Jamia Haqqania Akora Kahttak, which was attended by the party’s office bearers from across the province.

They unanimously elected Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, elder son of late JUI-S chief Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, who had mysteriously been assassinated in Rawalpindi district on November 2, 2018.

In his speech, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq vowed to continue the incomplete mission of his father Maulana Sami-ul-Haq of foiling all kinds of conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan and Islam.

The JUI-S will be united across the country and will continue competing elements against Pakistan and Islam. Taliban win in Afghanistan proved that movements for libration could not be kept pressed at all, he said.

Forces in held Kashmir and Palestine are going to see a defeat soon, he predicted adding JUI-S would continue political support of such movements.

Endorsing holding direct talks between Taliban and the US, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq asked the US administration to announce a schedule for withdrawal from Afghanistan forthwith.

Pakistan is ahead with numerous challenges and the government had so far failed to overcome them, thus, to pull the country out of prevailing crises and unrest, he called upon government to convene a national conference immediately.

The newly elected chief of the JUI-S Hamid-ul-Haq said that prevailing system had not succeeded in resolving the long awaited problems. Therefore, time had come to implement Islamic system in the country.

He rejected the two decisions made by the federal government recently of abolishing Hajj subsidy and appointing non-Muslims teachers at educational institutions.

He demanded of the government to revise these decisions.

He asked the government to expedite its process to reach the real killers of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq to bring them to justice. He said that it was Maulana Sami-ul-Haq who succeeded in bring all religious parties under a single banner Defa-e-Pakistan Council, adding that services of his father would be remembered forever that he had rendered for the enforcement of Islamic system in the country and Pakistan.