Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Provincial Minister for Prison, Works and Services Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government is going to amend jail law for introducing the reformation system and name of the jail will be changed as Reformation House.

He further said that amendment documents had been submitted to the committee of Sindh Assembly and after approval from the assembly implementation will be made on it. He was talking to local media here on Sunday after inaugurating newly constructed district prison Mirpurkhas.

The minister said that facilities were being provided to the prisoners in the jail including different skills training and religious and modern education as well as television and telephone facilities and meeting with family members to change the jail as reformation house.

He further said that in this connection, monitoring system of prisoners will be improved to keep strict watch over misuse of facilities.

He said that district prison Mirpurkhas will get status as central jail Mirpurkhas and added that offence was made by a person but his whole family was suffered but now it will not happen.

Provincial minister said that hot and cold water would be provided to the prisoners in prison as per weather need.

In reply some questions, he said that from next month, Sindh government would recruit 80,000 youth on merit at the vacate places in the different government department.

He directed the IG prison Sindh to give advertisement soon in national newspapers for recruitment the local youth on priority basis. He further directed to ensure merit in recruitment process for minorities’ quota, deceased quota and disable quota.

He expressed that PPP had given jobs on merit to the needy people but other governments had deprived the people of their jobs.

Shah further said that Bilawal Bhutto had recently directed the Sindh chief minister and provincial cabinet to fill the vacate jobs in the departments before Ramzan.

He told that MPAs of this area including Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari and provincial minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal have jointly requested the chairman PPP to establish the Mirpurkhas University here which soon be announced.

The PPP leader further told that a big development package for Mirpurkhas city has been prepared that will soon be announced by the PPP high ups.

The minister blamed that corruption cases against PTI leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan, defence minister and federal minister Pervez Khatak and ministers of their cabinets were already in process but no action was yet taken against them while they presented only Aleem Khan arresting case for eye wash.

He alleged that cases under victimisation were lodged against PPP leaders. He said that institutions should work under constitution.

He questioned that who was demanding NRO from the prime minister while PTI leaders without any cause leveling allegations of demanding NRO on their opponent leaders.

He further said that federal government imposed excessive taxes while hike in prices of general commodities to disturb the poor masses.

He said that federal government was talking to leaders of abroad countries for getting more than money to run the country.

Jail Superintendent Mirpurkhas Syed Munawar Ali Shah has briefed the provincial minister about the grievances and problems including water and gas supply and construction of roads of the jail colony etc being faced by the jail authorities.

He directed the IG prison to recruit the doctors for providing medical treatments to the prisoners.

Earlier, he inaugurated the newly constructed district prison Mirpurkhas by cutting the ribbon as this district prison was completed with estimated cost of Rs 645 million. On this occasion, IG Prison Muzaffar Alam Siddique, DIG prison Qazi Nazeer Ahmed, jail superintendent Hyderabad Ziaur Rehman Bajwa, jail superintendent Mirpurkhas Syed Munawar Ali Shah, MNA Shamim Aara Panhwer, MPAs Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah and Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari were also present.